 
Easter Bunny has ‘an essential profession,’ says Marc Van Ranst
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 April, 2020
Latest News:
Easter Bunny has ‘an essential profession,’ says Marc...
Traces of coronavirus found in wastewater all over...
Coronavirus: More clarity on future of lockdown expected...
A sharp fall in property prices seems unlikely...
Coronavirus: Flemish minister slammed for delayed action on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    Easter Bunny has ‘an essential profession,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Traces of coronavirus found in wastewater all over Flanders
    Coronavirus: More clarity on future of lockdown expected on Tuesday
    A sharp fall in property prices seems unlikely in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Flemish minister slammed for delayed action on nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines scraps 8 destinations
    Takeaway.com sees orders up by one-half
    Facing ‘the worst economic fallout since Great Depression’
    Prison population reduced to under 10,000, says Geens
    Coronavirus: ‘consider carefully’ before taking family out of nursing home
    Fact Check: freezing a mask doesn’t eliminate coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Belgium will review lockdown on Wednesday
    Coronavirus: WHO issues guidelines to religious leaders
    Coronavirus: EU travel ban could extend until 15 May
    Tendency to obey social rules diminishes with time
    Coronavirus: ‘Timing is crucial’ in lifting lockdown
    Belgium turns to makeshift morgues as coronavirus deaths strain funeral homes
    Belgium in Brief: Save the Summer
    Shortage of condoms could be disastrous, says UN
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 24,983 confirmed cases
    View more

    Easter Bunny has ‘an essential profession,’ says Marc Van Ranst

    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    The Easter Bunny has an essential profession, says Marc Van Ranst. Credit: Wikicommons

    The Easter Bunny will still be allowed to hide chocolate eggs in gardens this weekend, despite the new coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, as he has “an essential profession,” according to virologist Marc Van Ranst.

    “The police are aware of this, and will certainly not disturb the Easter Bunnies during their work,” said Van Ranst national Radio. “We have been discussing it all day, but the decision was unanimous: this is an essential profession,” he added.

    Translation: “Easter bunnies will still carry out their work, because this is an essential profession. But, as a precaution, the Easter Bunny is not going to visit Grandma and Grandpa this year.”

    The Easter bells, which are said to fly to Belgium from Rome to deliver coloured eggs and chocolate, are also allowed to do their jobs, said Van Ranst.

    They will have to fly over the Mediterranean Sea and France, to avoid flying over northern Italy. “The flight plans have already been approved. It will be alright,” he tweeted.

    Translation: “I maintain good contacts with Rome, and I am asked to convey the message that the bells will come at Easter, but that because of the coronavirus conditions, the chocolate supply was somewhat compromised, and that the bells will NOT come to the grandparents.”

    Both the Easter Bunny and the bells will not visit grandparents’ gardens this year, Van Ranst stressed, as “there may be some problems with the production of chocolate” because of the coronavirus crisis this year, so it is a possibility that there aren’t as many Easter eggs as other years.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job