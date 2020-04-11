Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 28,018 confirmed cases

1,351 new people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), confirmed the Federal Public Health Service during a press conference on Saturday.

756 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 437 live in Wallonia, and 149 live in Brussels. The FPS does not yet have further information on the place of residence of the remaining people. The total number of cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 28,018.

421 new patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours, and 418 new people have also been discharged. Between March 15 and April 10, 10,777 patients entered the hospital and 5,986 people left the hospital following a coronavirus infection.

327 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours: 139 (43%) in Flanders, 118 (36%) in Wallonia, and 70 (21%) in Brussels. This brings the total number of victims in Belgium to 3,446.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times