 
University dismisses professor who greeted police with Nazi salute
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 13 April, 2020
Latest News:
Easter weekend draws dozens to Flemish outdoors despite...
More testing and better tracing key in phasing...
Coronavirus: some news to raise the spirits...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 30,589 confirmed cases...
85% of Belgian employers break social-distancing rules: survey...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 13 April 2020
    Easter weekend draws dozens to Flemish outdoors despite coronavirus lockdown
    More testing and better tracing key in phasing out lockdown
    Coronavirus: some news to raise the spirits
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 30,589 confirmed cases
    85% of Belgian employers break social-distancing rules: survey
    Coronavirus: Experts warn against letting confinement rules slip
    Coronavirus: transport companies report rise in non-essential trips
    French President mulls extension of lockdown beyond 10 May
    University dismisses professor who greeted police with Nazi salute
    Coronavirus: Generalised testing in nursing homes could take up to four weeks
    Belgian cyclist virtually climbs Mt. Everest
    Coronavirus: Seniors will need to limit contact for months more
    Liege bans all events “small, medium or large” until 30 June at least
    Pope Francis: “darkness and death do not have the last word”
    Liege and Brussels universities cancel live exams during confinement
    Coronavirus: UEFA will be advised to stop all competitions
    Coronavirus: About 10,000 samples from nursing homes being tested
    Boris Johnson says he ‘owes his life’ to the NHS
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 29,647 confirmed cases
    Anderlecht youths clash with police: 45 arrests
    View more

    University dismisses professor who greeted police with Nazi salute

    Sunday, 12 April 2020
    © Belga

    The University of Ghent (UGent) has decided to dismiss a professor and an assistant lecturer from the Department of Communication Sciences who offended police officers during a livestream with students, and flouted social distancing measures, UGent and local police reported on Sunday.

    In the video, the two can be seen refusing to cooperate with the police, and verbally abusing the officers, including shouting Sieg Heil at them, and repeatedly saying of welcome to Nazi Germany.

    The two academics had held a session for students at the home of one of them, live streaming it on the Internet on the night of Friday to Saturday. After receiving the complaint, the police went to the scene at about 1:30 AM However, filming continued throughout the police visit, which lasted about 20 minutes.

    Initially, there were two police officers, but after one of the academics refused to produce his identity card, reinforcements were sent in and, at one point, there were eight law enforcers on the scene.

    The two individuals also violated the social-distancing measures implemented at the university in a bid to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus since one of them was in a location that was not his home.

    Local police confirmed that an official report was made on the incident.

    “We were notified on Saturday of the fact that the questionable Livestream was being set up. The Rector imposed a disciplinary measure on the same day on both parties, as a precaution and pending investigation into the substance,” the University said in a statement. “The disciplinary measure means that both parties involved can no longer carry out teaching or teaching activities for Ghent University with immediate effect. ”

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job