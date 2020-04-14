Coronavirus: Belgians make more journeys outside own municipality...

Belgians are making more journeys outside of the municipalities that they live in than at the start of the measures to contain the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

Especially during Easter, a clear peak was visible, according to new measurements by the Data against Corona Taskforce, led by federal minister Philippe De Backer. Last weekend, the number of journeys outside the own municipality increased considerably, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

By analysing the (anonymised) data of all mobile phones together, the operators can give a general overview of people’s journeys. Three weeks ago, when the measures had just been enforced, 80% of Belgians stayed in their own neighbourhood.

However, compared to then, 10% more journeys are happening during the week. On Easter, the figure even rose to 30%, reports VRT.

“Virologists have already said how our behaviour determines the curve, not the other way around,” said De Backer. “I understand that it will be hard for people, but we really need to hold on for a while. Stay in your home,” he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times