Coronavirus: Belgium’s infection rate is decreasing
Friday, 17 April 2020
Credit: Belga
It is unlikely there will be another peak of coronavirus infections in the coming days, as the virus’ infection rate shows signs of decreasing, according to country experts.
“Today, in Belgium, a new infected person infects about 0.8 people, that is to say less than one person,” said spokesperson Emmanuel André at the daily press briefing of the Crisis Centre and the FPS Public Health on Friday.
“This is proof that the measures taken are having an effect on this epidemic. The closer we get to zero, the more we will regain control,” he said.