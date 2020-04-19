 
Coronavirus: Three out of ten tests give a false negative results
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 19 April, 2020
Latest News:
Rail staff angry at SNCB decision on rest-days...
Coronavirus: Three out of ten tests give a...
Coronavirus: Belgium has no dominant virus strain...
Coronavirus: ‘gigantic upsurge’ of young people feeling depressed...
Coronavirus: DIY stores are gradually reopening...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 19 April 2020
    Rail staff angry at SNCB decision on rest-days
    Coronavirus: Three out of ten tests give a false negative results
    Coronavirus: Belgium has no dominant virus strain
    Coronavirus: ‘gigantic upsurge’ of young people feeling depressed
    Coronavirus: DIY stores are gradually reopening
    Coronavirus: sick Belgians do not self-isolate fast enough
    Teachers angered by Education Minister’s remark on extending school year
    Olympics in 2021 without vaccine is ‘very unrealistic’
    International interest for Antwerp company’s corona-armband
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s tracking plans worry human rights organisations
    ‘Going to buy flowers is not an essential journey,’ says STIB
    More and more people breaking the confinement rules
    Coronavirus: Fewer road fatalities and accidents from mid-March
    Belgian Finance minister to take part in Lady Gaga concert broadcast
    ‘We have made mistakes,’ says Flemish Minister-President
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 37,183 confirmed cases
    Come what may, the Meyboom ceremony will go ahead
    Changes to shop openings: some clarity on new rules
    Coronavirus: France and Russia want UN Security Council meeting
    Road work in Flanders resumes, Wallonia waits
    View more

    Coronavirus: Three out of ten tests give a false negative results

    Sunday, 19 April 2020
    © Belga

    Three out of ten tests for the coronavirus Covid-19 give a false negative result, according to

    Dr. Patrik Vankrunkelsven, a lecturer at the centre for general medicine of the university of Leuven, writing on the website of the Belgian centre for evidence-based medicine (CEBAM).

    In other words, three out of ten tests which give a negative result actually turn out to be positive.

    The consequences are serious. It is possible at present for people to be infected and yet believe themselves to be clean because they have no symptoms. That would lead them to carry on behaving normally instead of self-isolating. They would then be at risk of infecting other unwittingly.

    If they were tested and given a false negative result, however, they would be more likely to believe themselves free of the disease, and to behave accordingly.

    “There are many reasons why a test can be false negative: an insufficient presence of virus in the nasal mucus, quality and timing of the sample, conditions of transport and the margin of error of the test itself,” Dr Vankrunkelsven said.

    The result is therefore not always reliable. The figures cannot ever be perfectly accurate, but a conservative hypothesis is to estimate that among all the infected persons who undergo such a test, only 70% are declared positive and, in other cases, the data subject is incorrectly labelled as uninfected.”

    Nevertheless, he said, the tests are useful to give an overall epidemiological picture of the spread and evolution of the virus, but their usefulness on an individual level is limited.

    As the government moves to increase the number of tests, particularly in nursing and care homes, the imprecision of the test itself may give a false sense of security.

    “The available tests therefore do not change much about the concrete policy in these residential care establishments,” he said. “Caregivers must apply protective measures and practice strict hand hygiene before and after each contact with a resident.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job