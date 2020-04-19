 
Coronavirus: Wedding planners want clarity
Sunday, 19 April, 2020
    Coronavirus: Wedding planners want clarity

    Sunday, 19 April 2020
    Couples who were to marry in July and August are cancelling or postponing their weddings. Credit: Flickr/Belvedere (CC BY 2.0)

    Marriage organisers are calling on Belgium’s authorities to provide clarifications on a series of issues, such as if and how wedding ceremonies can be held this summer because of the measures to contain the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    “The sector has seen its earnings for March, April and May disappear; today 89% of marriage professionals say their June, July and August commissions have also been cancelled or postponed,” said Cynthia De Clercq of HL Belgique, an organisation of providers of matrimonial services.

    “People want clarity, even if it’s negative,” added De Clercq. “The situation is such today that couples who were to marry in July and August are cancelling or postponing their weddings.”

    According to an online poll in which 130 wedding organisers participated, only 10.7% of respondents said they had not yet had any cancellations for the months of June, July and August; 7% reported than 90% to 100% of their bookings had been cancelled or postponed.

    “People’s health takes priority, but it makes no sense to keep delaying decisions,” De Clerq argued.

    The sector hopes the next meeting of the National Security Council, scheduled for Friday, will provide the answers it needs.

