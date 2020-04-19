Coronavirus: 41,000 tests from nursing homes to be analysed

Over 46,000 tests for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) have been distributed to nursing homes so far, and about 41,000 of them are expected to arrive in laboratories this weekend to be analysed.

Next week, the number of tests delivered to the establishments should be 20% higher than initially scheduled, according to figures provided on Saturday evening by the Coronavirus Testing Task Force, headed by Federal Minister Philippe De Backer.

“Last week, we reached an agreement to earmark a large part of the testing capacity for nursing homes and other communities,” the Task Force said. “The target group for these tests is the same for all regions: all health-care staff and all residents not yet tested for Covid-19.”

Thus far, about 30,000 tests have been registered, and around 22,000 of them have been analysed, and only 74 samples were unusable. According to the Task Force, 85% tested negative for Covid-19, while 15% tested positive.

“The testing process, which is now running at full capacity, is an enormous logistical challenge, but thanks to it we have a good overview of the situation in nursing homes and other communities,” Minister De Backer (Open Vld) commented. “This enables us to take adequate measures.”

