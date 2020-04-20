 
Coronavirus: still ‘no evidence’ your pet can infect you
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: still ‘no evidence’ your pet can infect...
Officers threatened after man (19) died fleeing from...
Coronavirus: lawyer may sue Belgian State for casualties...
Coronavirus: Supermarkets more expensive since mid-March...
Who wins from the Coronavirus blame game?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 April 2020
    Coronavirus: still ‘no evidence’ your pet can infect you
    Officers threatened after man (19) died fleeing from police check
    Coronavirus: lawyer may sue Belgian State for casualties
    Coronavirus: Supermarkets more expensive since mid-March
    Who wins from the Coronavirus blame game?
    Coronavirus: ‘without measures, the curve rises straight up’
    Coronavirus: VUB helps ramp up testing
    Several Walloon towns push back against 5G roll-out
    Electricity prices hit a 10-year-low
    Coronavirus: over 2.4 million confirmed cases worldwide
    Coronavirus: lockdown leaves refugee women at high risk of violence
    Coronavirus spikes interest in Antwerp University’s epidemiology programs
    Coronavirus: Brussels schools will not organise final exams
    Why does Belgium have so many Coronavirus deaths?
    Exit strategy: Gradual lifting of lockdown measures without return to normality
    Belgium in Brief: Back To School?
    Belgium needs a clear exit plan quickly, says Bart De Wever
    Garden and DIY shops reopen as Belgium loosens lockdown
    McDonald’s partially reopens in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 39,983 confirmed cases
    View more

    Coronavirus: still ‘no evidence’ your pet can infect you

    Monday, 20 April 2020
    Cases of domestic animal infections "remain sporadic and isolated in view of the high circulation of the virus in humans." Credit: Pxfuel

    There is still “no evidence” that the few pets who were infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) can infect humans, despite new studies, said French health agency Anses.

    Since the appearance of the coronavirus, a few cases of pets testing positive for the virus have turned up, including two dogs and a cat in Hong Kong, and a cat in Belgium, which raised some concerns about whether or not animals could infect humans.

    Cases of domestic animal infections “remain sporadic and isolated in view of the high circulation of the virus in humans,” said Anses, which has reviewed developments since its last report in early March.

    Pigs and poultry were not susceptible to the virus under the conditions of two trials conducted in China and Germany, according to Anses. But cats, especially young ones, are susceptible to infection, as are ferrets and hamsters, which also develop clinical signs.

    Related News:

     

    However, “no case of infection of humans by a pet has been reported to date” and “there is currently no scientific evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted from an infected domestic animal to humans,” the health agency said.

    The agency does call on pet owners to respect several rules, to avoid even the slightest risk. Hands should be washed after petting an animal and after litter maintenance, and close contact with your face should be avoided. To protect the pets, sick owners should not stay in contact with them.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job