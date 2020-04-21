 
Belgium will begin testing people with flu symptoms for Covid-19
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020
Latest News:
Flemish schools should organise final exams, says Education...
More than 170,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide...
Why some coronavirus tests give false negative results...
Coronavirus: Italy wants to phase-out lockdown from 4...
Coronavirus: almost half of infections happen before symptoms...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 April 2020
    Flemish schools should organise final exams, says Education Minister
    More than 170,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide
    Why some coronavirus tests give false negative results
    Coronavirus: Italy wants to phase-out lockdown from 4 May
    Coronavirus: almost half of infections happen before symptoms appear
    Press Freedom: Belgium drops three places in world ranking
    Belgium in Brief: Not The Smartest Strategy
    Belgium will begin testing people with flu symptoms for Covid-19
    Counting care centre deaths is not the smartest strategy, says Marc Van Ranst
    Coronavirus: 170 new deaths, 172 hospital admissions
    Belgium is hiring ‘corona detectives’ to ready lockdown rollback
    Coronavirus: nearly 2,700 fines in Brussels this month
    Coronavirus: Immigration to US to be suspended, says Trump
    Coronavirus: 13% of confirmed cases among Brussels’ nursing home residents
    Single parents granted extra parental leave due to lockdown
    Coronavirus: still no evidence your pet can infect you
    Officers threatened after man (19) died fleeing from police check
    Coronavirus: lawyer may sue Belgian State for casualties
    Coronavirus: Supermarkets more expensive since mid-March
    Who wins from the Coronavirus blame game?
    View more

    Belgium will begin testing people with flu symptoms for Covid-19

    Tuesday, 21 April 2020
    Belgium will enlarge its criteria for Covid-19 testing as part of its strategy to lift the nationwide lockdown. Credit: Stock Image/Unsplash

    Belgium is looking to enlarge the criteria for being tested for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) to anyone presenting symptoms of the flu, a federal minister confirmed.

    “We need to closely monitor how the virus spreads, that means you have to do a lot of testing, including people with mild symptoms,” Federal Minister Philippe De Backer, responsible for Belgium’s testing task force, said in a radio interview.

    De Backer said that he had been pushing for Belgium to broaden the criteria for people to get a Covid-19 test, a direction the government is now taking as part of its strategy to return society to pre-lockdown conditions.

    Identifying people who are potential carriers of the virus would inform and empower authorities to take the right steps, De Backer said.

    Related News:

     

    De Backer’s comments come weeks into the lockdown that has brought social and economic activity to a standstill and echo early calls for wider testing criteria from experts on the ground.

    But Belgium only began building up its testing capacity by late March and while De Backer said that the daily testing capacity was of over 10,000 tests per day, one of the latest updates on his website said between 6,000 and 7,000 were being carried out daily.

    The digital agenda minister said that Belgium’s lockdown exit strategy would now focus on ensuring wider testing samples can be collected in “screening hubs and others (sic) once the lockdown beings to be lifted.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job