 
Coronavirus: increase systematic testing, academics say
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: increase systematic testing, academics say...
Decoration and paint shops want to reopen too...
Flemish schools should organise final exams, says Education...
More than 170,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide...
Why some coronavirus tests give false negative results...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 April 2020
    Coronavirus: increase systematic testing, academics say
    Decoration and paint shops want to reopen too
    Flemish schools should organise final exams, says Education Minister
    More than 170,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide
    Why some coronavirus tests give false negative results
    Coronavirus: Italy wants to phase-out lockdown from 4 May
    Coronavirus: almost half of infections happen before symptoms appear
    Press Freedom: Belgium drops three places in world ranking
    Belgium in Brief: Not The Smartest Strategy
    Belgium will begin testing people with flu symptoms for Covid-19
    Counting care centre deaths is not the smartest strategy, says Marc Van Ranst
    Coronavirus: 170 new deaths, 172 hospital admissions
    Belgium is hiring ‘corona detectives’ to ready lockdown rollback
    Coronavirus: nearly 2,700 fines in Brussels this month
    Coronavirus: Immigration to US to be suspended, says Trump
    Coronavirus: 13% of confirmed cases among Brussels’ nursing home residents
    Single parents granted extra parental leave due to lockdown
    Coronavirus: still no evidence your pet can infect you
    Officers threatened after man (19) died fleeing from police check
    Coronavirus: lawyer may sue Belgian State for casualties
    View more

    Coronavirus: increase systematic testing, academics say

    Tuesday, 21 April 2020
    Credit: Belga
    Without increased in-depth testing, Belgium will not be in a position to phase out its current lockdown, the country’s medical academics announced on Tuesday.

    More virological and serological tests for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) should be carried out before measures change, said the Flemish and French-speaking Royal Academies for Medicine in a joint advisory statement on Tuesday.

    The two Academies called for an “extensive and targeted screening” of fragile people and those living in vulnerable communities. Anyone who’s been in contact with infected people should also be tested, they added.

    Other countries successfully combined virological and serological tests with “measures regarding social distancing, individual hygiene, the use of mouth masks and targeted screening of the entire population,” reducing the spread of coronavirus and the number of deaths, the academies wrote.

    In Belgium, “for various reasons, these additional measures to control the epidemic have so far been insufficiently used,” they said.

    Related Articles

     

    The two academies also advocated longitudinal studies – which happen over an extended period – to “assess the level of the population’s immunity” in various groups that would be “representative of the different layers of society.”

    The measures could be decisive for a lockdown phase-out, they said, as it would allow a decision “based on two key indicators, namely the degree of spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the level of group immunity,” they concluded.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job