 
All care centre staff in contact with residents advised to wear masks
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium’s high death toll will deter tourists...
Face masks cost up to 2.5 times more...
Two bodies found months after they died on...
Coronavirus: Pharmaceutical industry feels ‘resilient’ to crisis...
All care centre staff in contact with residents...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s high death toll will deter tourists
    Face masks cost up to 2.5 times more in online pharmacies
    Two bodies found months after they died on Monday
    Coronavirus: Pharmaceutical industry feels ‘resilient’ to crisis
    All care centre staff in contact with residents advised to wear masks
    Brussels considers mass purchase of masks for general public
    Coronavirus: world famine could double in 2020
    Coronavirus: City of Brussels lowers speed limit to 20 km/h
    Coronavirus: increase systematic testing, academics say
    Decoration and paint shops want to reopen too
    Flemish schools should organise final exams, says Education Minister
    More than 170,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide
    Why some coronavirus tests give false negative results
    Coronavirus: Italy wants to phase-out lockdown from 4 May
    Coronavirus: almost half of infections happen before symptoms appear
    Press Freedom: Belgium drops three places in world ranking
    Belgium in Brief: Not The Smartest Strategy
    Belgium will begin testing people with flu symptoms for Covid-19
    Counting care centre deaths is not the smartest strategy, says Marc Van Ranst
    Coronavirus: 170 new deaths, 172 hospital admissions
    View more

    All care centre staff in contact with residents advised to wear masks

    Tuesday, 21 April 2020
    The previous directive was partly motivated by the scarcity of masks at the time. Credit: Belga

    All staff in residential care centres who come into contact with residents will have to wear a surgical mask if there is sufficient supply, according to an adapted guideline about the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    The Flemish Agency for Care and Health adapted its guidelines on this subject after the Research and Public Health Institute Sciensano issued a new advice, confirmed the agency’s spokesperson Joris Moonens to the Belga news agency.

    Up until now, only personnel who came into contact with (suspected) infected patients, as well as staff returning to work after being sick had to wear a mask.

    Related News:

     

    The previous directive was partly motivated by the scarcity of masks at the time, the Care and Health agency said, after criticism from trade union ACV claiming that, even in institutions with sufficient protective material, staff members were not sufficiently protected.

    “The advice now is to have all personnel in contact with residents wear a surgical mask, if there is sufficient supply. Not only personnel who come into contact with residents who are suspected of being infected,” said Moonens. “If there are not enough, fabric masks are recommended,” he added.

    This adaptation does not only apply to care personnel, but also covers everyone else coming into contact with the residents, such as cleaning staff, but it does not include administrative staff who have no contact with the residents.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job