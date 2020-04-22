 
Coronavirus: Flemish mayors push for clarity on use of face masks
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020
Latest News:
Leaving lockdown: how it could happen in Belgium...
Coronavirus: Flemish mayors push for clarity on use...
The Flemish trust in science, but not so...
Netherlands to reopen primary schools from 11 May...
Coronavirus: transport firms want mandatory face masks...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 April 2020
    Leaving lockdown: how it could happen in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Flemish mayors push for clarity on use of face masks
    The Flemish trust in science, but not so much in scientists
    Netherlands to reopen primary schools from 11 May
    Coronavirus: transport firms want mandatory face masks
    Poll: 90% favour more teleworking after confinement
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s high death toll will deter tourists
    Face masks cost up to 2.5 times more in online pharmacies
    Coronavirus: Pharmaceutical industry feels ‘resilient’ to crisis
    All care centre staff in contact with residents advised to wear masks
    Brussels considers mass purchase of masks for general public
    Coronavirus: world famine could double in 2020
    Coronavirus: City of Brussels lowers speed limit to 20 km/h
    Coronavirus: increase systematic testing, academics say
    Decoration and paint shops want to reopen too
    Flemish schools should organise final exams, says Education Minister
    More than 170,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide
    Why some coronavirus tests give false negative results
    Coronavirus: Italy wants to phase-out lockdown from 4 May
    Coronavirus: almost half of infections happen before symptoms appear
    View more

    Coronavirus: Flemish mayors push for clarity on use of face masks

    Wednesday, 22 April 2020
    © Belga

    Flemish towns and cities are calling for clear rules on the use of face masks in public as more mayors take matters into their own hands in the absence of guidelines from higher levels of government.

    The Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (VVSG) said that federal leaders needed to put out a clear exit strategy which addressed the standards and the conditions for the use of masks by the general public.

    “When and where should people wear face masks, [according to] which standards and conditions, will the federal government intervene in the purchase?” VVSG wrote in an online statement.

    Related News:

     

    The VVSG, which groups together some 300 cities and municipalities, said that as the latest lockdown deadline nears, local authorities were under pressure from residents to ensure sufficient access to face masks.

    Announcing the current nationwide lockdown would be pushed to 3 May, federal leaders said face masks would play a major role in the country’s deconfinement strategy.

    “The pressure from the population to the municipalities is high; it is logical that many municipalities are now (…) taking the initiative and providing the population with a mask,” VVSG wrote.

    In past weeks, the ranks of mayors going past official guidelines and officially recommending the use of face masks in public has grown.

    Amid a national shortage of face masks, fueled by a global supply chain disruptions as well as by a failure to replenish strategic national stocks, many mayors have turned to private businesses or to ordinary citizens for mask production.

    In Brussels, several municipalities have set up manufacturing workshops in which volunteers produce reusable face masks, but others said they are waiting for clearer guidelines from above.

    A move to centralise the purchase and distribution strategy is reportedly being considered by regional Brussels authorities, in an effort to make lockdown exit strategies more uniform between the capital’s 19 municipalities.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job