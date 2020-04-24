Coronavirus: Flemish government to protect vulnerable families...

The Flemish government will set up a task force for vulnerable families as a consequence of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), headed by Flemish Minister for Welfare Wouter Beke.

The Task Force will start its work next week, and will focus specifically on measures for vulnerable groups in society, such as families living in poverty, the elderly or people with a disability.

“Unfortunately, the crisis is not behind us yet,” the Care and Health Agency said in a statement on its website. “On the contrary, especially for vulnerable groups, there is a danger that the effects will continue for a long time to come on all kinds of areas of life. We do not want to wait to respond to these future challenges,” the agency added.

The Flemish government has now set up a separate task force to streamline the measures it has taken since the start of the crisis and the future policy. Among other things, it will map out the problems areas, make agreements on possible measures, and monitor the situation.

“The Flemish government has opted for a constructive dialogue, and wants to be able to be on top of the situation in the coming period. We must certainly not forget the most vulnerable,” said Welfare Minister Wouter Beke.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times