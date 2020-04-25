 
Coronavirus: Study shows 4.3% of Belgians have developed antibodies
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 25 April, 2020
Latest News:
Lifting the lockdown poses new problems for police...
Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to...
Coronavirus: 241 new deaths, 217 hospital admissions in...
Coronavirus: Study shows 4.3% of Belgians have developed...
Belgium freezes bankruptcies until 17 May...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 25 April 2020
    Lifting the lockdown poses new problems for police
    Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to join Tottenham
    Coronavirus: 241 new deaths, 217 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Study shows 4.3% of Belgians have developed antibodies
    Belgium freezes bankruptcies until 17 May
    Brussels Airlines plans to resume flights on 15 May
    Coronavirus study predicts no deaths after May 19, but experts are sceptical
    Saudi Arabia ends flogging as punishment
    China sends medical experts to North Korea
    Justice minister calls on couples to respect custody-sharing agreements
    Antwerp company uses UV light to battle coronavirus
    Brexit: Chief EU negotiator losing patience with British
    Coronavirus: Belgium will lift lockdown in 3 phases
    Coronavirus: Brussels provides compensation for low-income tenants
    Coronavirus: Belgians develop process for safer treatment
    Belgium pays a high price for lack of tracing
    Coronavirus: Flemish government to protect vulnerable families
    Experts’ note reveals 3 stages for lifting coronavirus lockdown
    Belgium defends its pandemic management
    Coronavirus: available intensive care beds ‘key’ to lifting lockdown
    View more

    Coronavirus: Study shows 4.3% of Belgians have developed antibodies

    Saturday, 25 April 2020
    © Belga

    About 4.3% of Belgians have developed antibodies to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), and are probably immune, according to a study conducted by the Belgian health institute, Sciensano, together with the Flemish Red Cross and the Blood Service, and published on Saturday.

    “Through this study we wish to ascertain the percentage of the healthy population infected by the virus,” Sciensano immunologist Isabelle Desombere explained. “In combination with other epidemiological data currently recorded by Sciensano, the results will provide a better view of the number of Belgians who have probably contracted Covid-19 and have thereby possibly become immune.”

    The study is based on blood samples collected in Flanders on 30 March and 14 April, and from 14 to 16 April in Brussels in Wallonia, according to Sciensano, which said the samples were representative of the active population in Belgium.

    The researchers found that the presence of antibodies in the blood, which means probable immunity to Covid-19, had doubled in two weeks: from 2.1% in samples taken in Flanders on 30 March, it went up to 4.1% in those taken on 14 April.

    Overall, about 4.3% of the population developed antibodies to Covid-19, with little difference between Wallonia, Brussels and Flanders, according to the study, which concluded that collective immunity was developing slowly but surely, although, for now, it was still low.

    “Since, for this study, we only tested blood samples from people who did not show any Covid-19 symptoms in the preceding weeks, the percentage of the population that has developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 has probably increased,” Dr. Desombere said.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job