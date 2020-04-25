 
De Lijn welcomes decision to make masks compulsory
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 25 April, 2020
Latest News:
De Lijn welcomes decision to make masks compulsory...
Lifting the lockdown poses new problems for police...
Coronavirus: 241 new deaths, 217 hospital admissions in...
Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to...
Coronavirus: Study shows 4.3% of Belgians have developed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 25 April 2020
    De Lijn welcomes decision to make masks compulsory
    Lifting the lockdown poses new problems for police
    Coronavirus: 241 new deaths, 217 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to join Tottenham
    Coronavirus: Study shows 4.3% of Belgians have developed antibodies
    Belgium freezes bankruptcies until 17 May
    Brussels Airlines plans to resume flights on 15 May
    Coronavirus study predicts no deaths after May 19, but experts are sceptical
    Saudi Arabia ends flogging as punishment
    China sends medical experts to North Korea to check on Kim Jong-un
    Belgium’s justice minister calls on couples to respect custody-sharing agreements
    Antwerp company uses UV light to battle coronavirus
    Brexit: Chief EU negotiator losing patience with British
    Coronavirus: Belgium will lift lockdown in 3 phases
    Coronavirus: Brussels provides compensation for low-income tenants
    Coronavirus: Belgians develop process for safer treatment
    Belgium pays a high price for lack of tracing
    Coronavirus: Flemish government to protect vulnerable families
    Experts’ note reveals 3 stages for lifting coronavirus lockdown
    Belgium defends its pandemic management
    View more

    De Lijn welcomes decision to make masks compulsory

    Saturday, 25 April 2020
    © Belga

    The Flemish public transport company, De Lijn, has welcomed the decision by the National Security Council to make it compulsory to wear masks in public transport vehicles.

    “This makes things clearer,” a De Lijn spokeswoman commented on Saturday.

    A deconfinement strategy presented by the Council on Friday evening includes an obligation for commuters aged 12 years or older to cover their noses and mouths on public transport vehicles.

    De Lijn said it would now reflect on additional preventive measures such as social distancing to guarantee the safety of customers and drivers.

    The utility disclosed that it would consider adding more buses if the number of public transport users went back up.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job