De Lijn welcomes decision to make masks compulsory...

The Flemish public transport company, De Lijn, has welcomed the decision by the National Security Council to make it compulsory to wear masks in public transport vehicles.

“This makes things clearer,” a De Lijn spokeswoman commented on Saturday.

A deconfinement strategy presented by the Council on Friday evening includes an obligation for commuters aged 12 years or older to cover their noses and mouths on public transport vehicles.

De Lijn said it would now reflect on additional preventive measures such as social distancing to guarantee the safety of customers and drivers.

The utility disclosed that it would consider adding more buses if the number of public transport users went back up.

The Brussels Times