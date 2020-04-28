 
Cotton, wool, silk: fabric used for face masks ‘not important’
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 April, 2020
Latest News:
Cotton, wool, silk: fabric used for face masks...
Belgium in Brief: The Mask Dilemma...
Coronavirus: nurseries to reopen normally from 4 May...
Coronavirus: 134 new deaths, 123 hospital admissions in...
Face masks ‘give false sense of security,’ says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 April 2020
    Cotton, wool, silk: fabric used for face masks ‘not important’
    Belgium in Brief: The Mask Dilemma
    Coronavirus: nurseries to reopen normally from 4 May
    Coronavirus: 134 new deaths, 123 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Face masks ‘give false sense of security,’ says De Block
    Even ‘worst case’ EVs pollute less than traditional vehicles, study finds
    Coronavirus: Germany’s infection rate increases
    Coronavirus continues to plague understaffed nursing home in Brussels
    Covid-19 should be recognised as work-related illness, trade union says
    ‘Belgian’ wolves Noëlla and August expecting cubs
    Lockdown: TUI Belgium cancels all trips until 7 June
    Not all waste will be collected separately in Brussels this week
    De Lijn will be (almost) back to normal from 4 May
    No financial support yet for Brussels Airlines
    Coronavirus not only affects lungs, but blood as well
    Brussels Expo to install disinfecting UV lamps in bid to relaunch activities
    Coronavirus: Italy first country to call on EU Solidarity Fund
    Coronavirus: Could temp workers help Belgian companies recover?
    Man to file complaint against hard-handed coronavirus check by police
    Public transport will strictly enforce face masks from 4 May
    View more

    Cotton, wool, silk: fabric used for face masks ‘not important’

    Tuesday, 28 April 2020
    The masks can be made from cotton, or another fabric, as long as the fabric is dense enough. Credit: Belga

    What fabric a face mask is made from is not important, as long as the tissue is dense enough to stop as many drops as possible, the Federal Public Health Service said during its daily press briefing on Tuesday.

    Many cities and municipalities are participating in initiatives to create their own face masks, as the National Security Council announced on Friday that wearing one will become mandatory in certain places from 4 May.

    Most masks were made from cotton, based on the model the Public Health Service provided on the makefacemasks.com website, but the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (VVSG) asked the authorities if masks made from natural fibres such as cotton, wool or silk would offer sufficient protection against the new coronavirus (Covid-19), reported De Tijd on Tuesday morning.

    Related News:

     

    “The fabric is not important. The tissue must be sufficiently dense so that it can stop as many drops as possible, that is the most important thing,” clarified virologist and inter-federal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht during the press conference later on Tuesday.

    “At the same time, it must also allow for comfortable breathing. It is this balance between tissue density and still allowing smooth breathing that needs to be monitored,” he added.

    The masks can be made from cotton, or any other fabric, as long as the fabric is dense enough, according to Van Gucht. “It is also important that the fabric can be washed at a high temperature, at least 60 degrees, so that we can kill the virus. That is also crucial,” he said.

    Additionally, the authorities recommend working with two layers of fabric. Between those layers, a filter could also be placed.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job