 
Employers: child care more important to workers than health and safety
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020
Latest News:
Employers: child care more important to workers than...
Lockdown in Greece: Strict rules but lax enforcement...
Lockdown: certain students set to return to school...
Belgian bishops want gradual resumption of celebrations in...
Coronavirus: over 50 patients helped with anti-rheumatic drug...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    Employers: child care more important to workers than health and safety
    Lockdown in Greece: Strict rules but lax enforcement
    Lockdown: certain students set to return to school on 29 May
    Belgian bishops want gradual resumption of celebrations in churches
    Coronavirus: over 50 patients helped with anti-rheumatic drug
    Coronavirus: France wants to ramp up testing and tracing
    Coronavirus: 41% of care centre residents with symptoms tested positive
    Lockdown: Wallonia to allow nursing home visits again
    Portugal will lift state of emergency from 3 May
    Carrefours in Spain to sell face masks, will Belgium follow?
    Bank notes ‘do not represent a significant risk of infection’
    Coronavirus: traffic in Flanders slowly increasing again
    Delivery of tests will increase five-fold in May, predicts WHO
    Number of electric bike journeys has doubled, says Billy Bike
    Coronavirus: Austria to progressively lift lockdown from 1 May
    Belgians develop anonymous contact tracing system
    Cotton, wool, silk: fabric used for face masks ‘not important’
    Belgium in Brief: The Mask Dilemma
    Coronavirus: nurseries to reopen normally from 4 May
    Coronavirus: 134 new deaths, 123 hospital admissions in Belgium
    View more

    Employers: child care more important to workers than health and safety

    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    © PxHere

    The Flemish chamber of commerce Voka has called on the government to come forward in the next 24 hours with concrete plans for the resumption of normal working in certain sectors of the economy, in particular regarding child care.

    According to the organisation, employees are more concerned about how their children will be looked after once they return to work, rather than being worried about the health and safety changes in the workplace.

    When the rules are relaxed on May 4, many people will return to work who have until now been either in temporary unemployment or have been working from home. During that time, child care has not been a logistical problem.

    However on a return to work, even one that is partial and combined with teleworking, arrangements will have to be made to have children looked after.

    The problem is particularly acute for single mothers and couples who work different hours, such as shift workers. Many parents of small babies have no crèche, or have a crèche available only part-time. And where grandparents were previously available to fill in the gap, that is now discouraged.

    Last Friday, the National Security Council offered prospects for our companies. These decisions now urgently need to be set out in a royal decree, but we’re still waiting. We can’t wait any longer, and every further delay is irresponsible. Many entrepreneurs are tired of waiting and expect policymakers to act quickly to implement the restart of our companies,” said Hans Maertens, managing director of Voka.

    As far as health and safety at work is concerned, Voka reports that more than eight out of ten companies polled said they have taken steps to ensure the possibility of social distancing in the workplace. A further one in ten cannot guarantee adequate distancing, but has made preparations to provide protective equipment.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job