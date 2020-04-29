 
150 refuse collectors perform the haka in Ghent
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020
    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    150 refuse collectors perform the haka in Ghent

    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    Response to the video has been positive, with commenters voicing their support for the video, and the work carried out by those involved. Credit: Wikicommons/ Radio 1/ Facebook

    Refuse collectors in Ghent have received a moment of internet stardom after creating a video of around 150 workers in the city performing their take on the haka in support of everyone facing the coronavirus.

    The haka – perhaps most commonly known through the connection to the All Blacks rugby team – is originally performed by the Maoris of New Zealand. The ceremonial dance or challenge is usually associated with battle preparations, welcoming visitors, to acknowledge great achievements or at funerals.

    “Last Friday we went to the management with the request to make a nice gesture on the Sint-Pietersplein,” employee Dirk Van Belle told VRT. “Everything went very fast. Three days later we are here with 150 employees and 70 vehicles. We are a big family.”

    According to those involved, the act was to support everyone involved in fighting the virus, including healthcare staff, patients, family members and emergency services.

    Response to the video has been positive, with commenters voicing their support for the video, and the work carried out by those involved.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

