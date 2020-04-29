 
Beach proposal: campers allowed from 18 May, tenants from 8 June
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020
Latest News:
Beach proposal: campers allowed from 18 May, tenants...
Government bill for coronavirus fallout: over €10 billion...
Sweden considers launching night train to Brussels...
Brussels Airlines suspends flights until at least 1...
Coronavirus: people with obesity are affected worse...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    Beach proposal: campers allowed from 18 May, tenants from 8 June
    Government bill for coronavirus fallout: over €10 billion
    Sweden considers launching night train to Brussels
    Brussels Airlines suspends flights until at least 1 June
    Coronavirus: people with obesity are affected worse
    Public support for lockdown measures is slipping, says study
    Germany could extend foreign travel warning to 14 June
    Economic confidence for euro area sees a record drop
    Belgium in Brief: The Mayors & The Masks
    Contact tracing: Flemish corona detectives ‘hopefully’ ready by 11 May
    EU auditors: ‘Cost-effectiveness in energy investments does not guide EU spending’
    Hallerbos “most peaceful in 25 years” say forest rangers
    Coronavirus: Wallonia to finalise nursing home testing by Sunday
    In race to deliver face masks to citizens, Brussels mayors go solo
    Coronavirus: 170 new deaths, 174 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Lufthansa “will not abandon Brussels Airlines”
    150 refuse collectors perform the haka in Ghent
    Only 1 in 4 drink more during lockdown
    Reports of child abuse more than doubled, says Child Focus
    Coronavirus: Spanish police break up Belgian’s party in Ibiza villa
    View more

    Beach proposal: campers allowed from 18 May, tenants from 8 June

    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    Tourists will also be welcome again when the hospitality industry is allowed to start up, the mayors said. Credit: Belga

    The mayors of the coastal municipalities in Belgium have proposed a plan to allow people with a second residence and campers back from 18 May, and tenants from 8 June.

    The ten mayors discussed a plan for the summer with the provincial governor of the West-Flanders province, Carl Decaluwé, on Wednesday, reports the Belga press agency. The plan is part of the relaunch of Belgian coastal tourism, and an agreement has been reached for a phased start-up.

    “If the curve allows it, the mayors want to allow people with a second residence from 18 May,” Decaluwé said, adding that people on a camping trip should also be allowed from then. This decision is in line with the National Security Council’s announcement on Friday, which allows day trips within Belgium, including to second residences, from phase 2 of the exit plan, after consideration.

    From 8 June, people who rented an apartment could be allowed to go to the coast again, provided the figures of patients infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) continue to decrease.

    Related News:

     

    Tourists will also be welcome again when the hospitality industry is allowed to start up, the mayors said. “We want to link the arrival of day-trippers to the reopening of cafes and restaurants,” Decaluwé told De Standaard. Earlier this month, several beach towns were considering rolling out “beach passes” to relieve their tourism-driven economies over the summer.

    A joint proposal by all mayors, which will outline a plan for the entire coastal region but rules for each municipality as well, is in the making, and all mayors have to submit their proposals before 11 May, according to Decaluwé.

    “On 11 May, we want to deliver the proposal to the National Security Council. In the end, they will decide,” Decaluwé stressed. “We do not want to be responsible for a second peak, health comes before everything,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job