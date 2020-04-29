Contact tracing will be ‘at full capacity’ on 11 May in Flanders

Flanders is looking for 1,200 people to carry out this tracing. The call for tenders for the appointment of an external consultant had to be rewritten following remarks by the Finance Inspectorate which made it necessary to start the procedure again, acknowledged Flemish Minister for Welfare Minister Wouter Beke on Wednesday.
“4 May is very close, and we have the impression that Flanders is not ready,” Hannelore Goeman of the socialist party said in the Parliament.
However, a test phase can begin on 4 May, before the tracing will be “at full capacity” on 11 May, Jambon said.
“Do not alarm the population unnecessarily, because it is really not necessary. As a public authority, we take our responsibility, we respect our obligations and we will get out of this crisis. In spite of the opposition, we will make it,” Jambon said.
Brussels announced a similar plan on Wednesday, saying that they will start a test phase on 4 May, before expecting to be fully operational the week after, on 11 May, when the shops reopen.