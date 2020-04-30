 
Children can safely go back to school, say paediatricians
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 30 April, 2020
Latest News:
Children can safely go back to school, say...
American Airlines loses over $2 billion in first...
A recovering Eden Hazard could play again by...
Video games: Europe investigates Belgian aid scheme...
Coronavirus: Airlines must refund cancelled tickets...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 30 April 2020
    Children can safely go back to school, say paediatricians
    American Airlines loses over $2 billion in first quarter
    A recovering Eden Hazard could play again by June
    Video games: Europe investigates Belgian aid scheme
    Coronavirus: Airlines must refund cancelled tickets
    UN pandemic data show huge disparities among countries
    Coronavirus will be worse for well-being than 2008 financial crisis
    75 km/h winds expected on Thursday
    Low-income households could be given €200 to support the economy
    No help for Austrian Airlines without Lufthansa concessions
    Exit plan: Belgium stops holding press conferences daily
    Link between rare children’s disease and corona is uncertain, says crisis centre
    Belgium in Brief: Lockdown Phases Out From Monday
    Coronavirus: 111 new deaths, 178 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Scheldt pollution: Flanders will make French sugar producer pay
    Exit plan: Belgian intensive care doctors afraid of 4 May
    Ministers attack social media making money from fake news
    Belgian train stations to sell face masks from Monday
    Suspect in 1991 political assassination in Liege arrested in Italy
    Telenet remains stable despite coronavirus
    View more

    Children can safely go back to school, say paediatricians

    Thursday, 30 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Paediatricians have confirmed that it is safe for children to go back to school from 15 May, the Federal Public Health Service said during the coronavirus press briefing on Thursday.

    If Belgium’s next phases in the exit plan go ahead as planned, schools will reopen from Monday 18 May, with certain pilot projects already starting on Friday 15 May.

    Despite the concerns of some people regarding a presumed link between the new coronavirus (Covid-19) and a rare children’s disease, reopening schools is safe, according to the association of Belgian paediatricians.

    “We say with confidence that it is safe for all children, with the exception of some very exceptional cases, to go back to school, respecting some basic hygiene measures adapted to their age,” they said in a press statement on Thursday. “In our opinion, the disadvantages associated with extended quarantine do not outweigh the advantages of restarting school. Education is a basic right of every child and school plays a key role in this,” they added.

    The role of children in the spread of the coronavirus appears to be very different from that of other respiratory viruses such as the flu virus, according to virologist and inter-federal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    Related News:

     

    “With the flu, it has long been known that children are the driving force behind the annual epidemic. The virus first begins to spread among children, then to their parents, and then to the grandparents,” he said. “With this coronavirus, we have indications that children only play a limited role in the spread. In contrast to the flu, the spread takes place mainly between adults, who infect each other,” Van Gucht added.

    “Occasionally, the virus also spreads from parents to their children, but we see very few infections that spread from children to adults, or even between children,” said Van Gucht, adding that it is still possible.

    In the Netherlands, a study showed that the infection rate for adults was around 4% in April, while it was 2% for people under 20 years old. “Everything seems to point in the direction that children are not important spreaders of this virus,” Van Gucht said.

    “They can be infected, and they can become mildly ill, but their role is less important than that of adults,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job