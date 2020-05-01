 
Coronavirus: 7 key changes as Belgian rail restarts
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 01 May, 2020
Latest News:
Some good news to brighten up your Mayday...
Coronavirus: 7 key changes as Belgian rail restarts...
Belgium in Brief: Planning An Exit...
Police crash after man threw stone at officer:...
EU dilemma: Digital contact tracing but only voluntary...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 01 May 2020
    Some good news to brighten up your Mayday
    Coronavirus: 7 key changes as Belgian rail restarts
    Belgium in Brief: Planning An Exit
    Police crash after man threw stone at officer: appeal granted
    EU dilemma: Digital contact tracing but only voluntary
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 49,032 confirmed cases
    Wolf killing faces €500,000 fine in Flanders
    Drug dealers are posing as food delivery workers, warns Interpol
    Coronavirus: Ryanair announces 3,000 job cuts
    Universities study the effects of confinement on research and researchers
    Exit plan: Molenbeek to introduce 20 km/h speed limit from 11 May
    Jupiler cancels ads for promotion, but promotion itself goes ahead
    Lockdown: Brussels start-up rents office furniture to teleworkers
    Charleroi Airport postpones possible restart until early June
    Exit plan: Belgian PM faces criticism for Friday’s updates
    Lockdown will help Flanders reach 2020 climate goals
    Children can safely go back to school, say paediatricians
    American Airlines loses over $2 billion in first quarter
    A recovering Eden Hazard could play again by June
    Video games: Commission investigates Belgian aid scheme
    View more

    Coronavirus: 7 key changes as Belgian rail restarts

    Friday, 01 May 2020

    As of Monday, Belgian Rail company SNCB has said it will resume almost normal services, with an increased number of trains on the tracks to help passengers enforce social distancing.

    As long suspected, however, travel will not be going back to normal, with several new measures rolled out to ensure maximum safety for those riding the rails:

    Masks for all: Everyone from the age of 12 must wear a mask (or an alternative that allows covering the mouth and nose) in stations, on platforms and on the train.

    Police Checks: SNCB will remind travellers of this through posters, floor stickers and announcements. The police and Securail will also check this as much as possible.

    For Sale: Masks will be available for sale on many train platforms, replacing snacks in the vending machines. Stores in stations will gradually try to sell mouth masks and alcohol gel from 11 May.

    Keep To The Right: On stairs and escalators, passengers are asked to keep to the right and not to overtake.

    Cleaning: Trains and stations will continue to be cleaned more frequently, as has been the case since the beginning of the crisis.

    Off-Peak: Travellers are asked to spread out their journeys as much as possible and to give preference to journeys during off-peak hours.

    No More Whistles: Finally, train operators will use an electronic whistle to warn travellers that train doors are closing, a more hygienic option than traditional whistles. At the touch of a button a whistle sounds will play, but without the need for conductors to take off their mask explained NMBS spokesman Dimitri Temmerman. Those who have not received the electronic whistle will have to shout from Monday.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job