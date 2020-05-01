 
5,000 surgical masks illegally for sale on Facebook seized
Friday, 01 May, 2020
    5,000 surgical masks illegally for sale on Facebook seized

    Friday, 01 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    5,000 surgical masks that were illegally offered for sale on Facebook were seized in Tubize, the Walloon Brabant public prosecutor's office said on Friday.

    Police officers from the area and employees of the Federal Public Economy Service conducted a joint investigation into the sale of various objects, including surgical masks, on Facebook.

    On Thursday afternoon, investigators found 5,000 masks in the home of a 40-year-old, which they immediately seized.

    The seller did not have any commercial authorisation and was in violation of article 2 of the ministerial ruling, and faces a fine of €25,000, the public prosecutor's office spokesperson told the Belga press agency.

    The Brussels Times

