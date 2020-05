Face masks can now be sold in Belgian supermarkets as of Tuesday, VTM Nieuws reported on Sunday.

A ministerial order to that effect is due to be published shortly in the Belgian official gazette, according to VTM Nieuws.

“We have always said that it’s best for people to buy cloth and reusable masks,” commented the minister at the head of a dedicated coronavirus task force, Philippe De Backer (Open Vld).

Surgical masks, for their part, can be sold in supermarkets from Tuesday. “We have ordered more than 300 million of them, 5 to 10 million are arriving every week,” according to De Backer.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès and the Ministers-President of Belgium’s regions announced that face masks would be allowed to be mass-distributed. Wearing face masks will be mandatory on public transport as of Monday as Belgium starts to phase out of its lockdown.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times