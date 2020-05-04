 
Parental leave allowance increased by 25% during corona crisis
Monday, 04 May, 2020
    The Belgian government decided on Saturday to create a parental leave specific to the coronavirus crisis.

    The leave can be granted to a parent of at least one child under the age of 12 or a child with a handicap. It can only be taken part-time, for the period between May 1 and June 30.

    Belgium’s Minister of Employment Nathalie Muylle, announced on Sunday that the allowances paid to people who choose to take parental leave during the corona virus crisis, will be 25% higher compared to the usual parental leave.

    The Brussels Times

