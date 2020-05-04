Parental leave allowance increased by 25% during corona crisis

The Belgian government decided on Saturday to create a parental leave specific to the coronavirus crisis.

The leave can be granted to a parent of at least one child under the age of 12 or a child with a handicap. It can only be taken part-time, for the period between May 1 and June 30.

Nous sommes parvenus à un accord pour augmenter les primes de congé parental corona de 25 % pour les mois de mai et juin. — Nathalie Muylle (@nathaliemuylle) May 3, 2020

Belgium’s Minister of Employment Nathalie Muylle, announced on Sunday that the allowances paid to people who choose to take parental leave during the corona virus crisis, will be 25% higher compared to the usual parental leave.

The Brussels Times