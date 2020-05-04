 
Belgian decision-makers to discuss shop reopenings on Wednesday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 04 May, 2020
Latest News:
People with non-coronavirus illnesses urged to call their...
Belgian decision-makers to discuss shop reopenings on Wednesday...
Sale of masks in supermarkets is ‘slap in...
One in five people infected with Covid-19 have...
EU approves €7 billion state support for Air...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 04 May 2020
    People with non-coronavirus illnesses urged to call their doctor
    Belgian decision-makers to discuss shop reopenings on Wednesday
    Sale of masks in supermarkets is ‘slap in the face’ of pharmacists
    One in five people infected with Covid-19 have no symptoms
    EU approves €7 billion state support for Air France
    Coronavirus: GPs denounce lack of gear for large-scale testing
    Coronavirus: over 247,000 deaths worldwide
    How to use, remove and wash a face mask?
    Coronavirus: ‘very unlikely’ that epidemic will end in a few months
    ‘Quarantine certificates’ to be issued by Belgian doctors
    Coronavirus: Belgium to expand testing
    Boris Johnson to announce deconfinement plan next Sunday
    Belgium in Brief: Phasing Out Of Lockdown
    Parental leave allowance increased by 25% during corona crisis
    Coronavirus vaccine could take years to develop, warns German Health Minister
    Coronavirus lockdown: what changes from 4 May?
    Not wearing mask on public transport faces €250 fine
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,267 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Brussels will suffer from tourist downturn
    Uber to require drivers and passengers wear a mask
    View more

    Belgian decision-makers to discuss shop reopenings on Wednesday

    Monday, 04 May 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s National Security Council is set to meet on Wednesday to go over the next stages of the plan to progressively take the country out of lockdown.

    The next key stage in Belgium’s deconfinement strategy begins 11 May, date in which the bulk of the country’s commercial activities will be allowed to restart.

    Belgian leaders have earmarked that date for the reopening of all shops, regardless of their sector of activity, in what Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès framed as an effort to give each business the “same chances for success.”

    Related News:

     

    But, in an online statement, Wilmès said that such a move would “imperatively” depend and be carried out under a number of conditions, such as the pandemic’s evolution in Belgium.

    The final decision on whether to go forward with the reopening will reportedly be on the agenda on Wednesday, with federal regional and community leaders set to base their decision on the latest epidemiological data.

    On Monday, spokespersons with Belgium’s coronavirus task force spoke of positive progress, reporting less than 500 new confirmed cases and fewer than 100 hospital admissions for the second day in a row.

    During the meeting, officials will also finetune the details of the conditions that businesses must meet in order to start receiving customers again, according to information confirmed by Wilmès’ cabinet to La Dernière Heure.

    Wilmès is expected to give a press conference in which she is expected to go over the rules for businesses’ reopening, according to the outlet.

    The prime minister’s cabinet and her spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job