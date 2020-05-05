 
Brussels unemployment up for the first time in five years
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 05 May, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels unemployment up for the first time in...
Summer youth activities: decision expected 3rd week of...
Most new teleworkers ready to continue working from...
Dutch scientists discover antibody with potential to fight...
Face masks sold in supermarkets from Tuesday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 05 May 2020
    Brussels unemployment up for the first time in five years
    Summer youth activities: decision expected 3rd week of May
    Most new teleworkers ready to continue working from home
    Dutch scientists discover antibody with potential to fight Covid-19
    Face masks sold in supermarkets from Tuesday
    Cleaner air has led to 11,000 fewer premature deaths in Europe, says study  
    Thalys to increase service again from 9 June
    Brussels Central station evacuated after bomb threat
    Up to 10% of the private sector could restart this week
    Anderlecht gives almost 50% of total playing time to young players
    Tracing: Belgians urged to keep track of their close contacts
    People with non-coronavirus illnesses urged to call their doctor
    Belgian decision-makers to discuss shop reopenings on Wednesday
    Sale of masks in supermarkets is ‘slap in the face’ of pharmacists
    One in five people infected with Covid-19 have no symptoms
    EU approves €7 billion state support for Air France
    Coronavirus: GPs denounce lack of gear for large-scale testing
    Coronavirus: over 247,000 deaths worldwide
    How to use, remove and wash a face mask?
    Coronavirus: ‘very unlikely’ that epidemic will end in a few months
    View more

    Brussels unemployment up for the first time in five years

    Tuesday, 05 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Unemployment is rising again in Brussels after 65 consecutive months of decline, Brussels unemployment office Actiris announced on Tuesday.

    At the end of April, Brussels had 87,271 job seekers, for an unemployment rate of 15.5%. This represents a slight increase of 0.4% or 340 people compared to April 2019, Actiris said in a press release.

    Nearly 10% of the unemployed in Brussels are young job seekers. With 8,418 people under 25 looking for work, Brussels has a youth unemployment rate of 23%. That’s 354 more young job seekers than a year ago and represents an increase of 4.4%.

    Related Articles

     

    The coronavirus crisis is also being felt in job offers. Actiris received 1,677 job vacancies in April, a decrease of 44.3% compared to April 2019, nearly double the drop when compared to 24.1% fewer job offers year-on-year in the second half of March, when Belgium’s lockdown went into effect.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job