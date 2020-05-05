 
Excess mortality can only be analysed after epidemic, says Health Minister
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 05 May, 2020
Latest News:
Excess mortality can only be analysed after epidemic,...
Brussels turns Rue de la Loi car lane...
Tax heavens in EU member states of no...
Brussels government orders 3 million face masks...
10 weird & wonderful questions from Belgium’s Coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 05 May 2020
    Excess mortality can only be analysed after epidemic, says Health Minister
    Brussels turns Rue de la Loi car lane into cycle path
    Tax heavens in EU member states of no concern to the Commission
    Brussels government orders 3 million face masks
    10 weird & wonderful questions from Belgium’s Coronavirus FAQ
    French summer holidays: too early to say
    Exit plan: how contact tracing works
    Prisoners in Belgium have sewn over 60,000 face masks
    April 2020 among warmest on record
    Coronavirus: Virgin Atlantic announces job cuts
    Brussels’ Horta Museum to reopen from mid-May
    Coronavirus: UK now has highest death toll in Europe
    Outdoor markets should reopen, say Economy Ministers
    ‘Save the summer’: event organisers working on drive-in summer festivals
    One-way traffic and common sense: how the shops will reopen
    Oil prices rise amid deconfinement optimism
    Théo Hayez: DNA suggests found cap belonged to missing Belgian
    Belgium in Brief: We’re Waiting
    What Belgium’s National Security Council will discuss on Wednesday
    Belgian mom makes cardboard car to get McDonald’s drive-thru meal
    View more

    Excess mortality can only be analysed after epidemic, says Health Minister

    Tuesday, 05 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The real excess mortality figure linked to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) can only be analysed at the end of the epidemic, or the end of its acute phase, according to Walloon Health Minister Christie Morreale.

    Wallonia recorded 1,048 more deaths than expected between 16 March and 5 April, according to national research institute Sciensano’s preliminary figures.

    Of these additional deaths, 483 were people aged between 65 and 84 years old, and 502 patients were over 85 years of age. During this period of the year, there are usually between 230 and 250 deaths per week in all nursing homes.

    “However, in estimating this excess mortality, the fact that some of the people who died as a result of the virus would probably have died during the year 2020, must also be taken into account,” Morreale pointed out in a special committee of the regional parliament.

    Related News:

     

    “Therefore, it is possible that in the months following the end of the epidemic, there will be a decrease in the number of deaths in nursing homes,” Morreale added.

    The excess mortality measured in Belgium in the first week of April was about 80%, figures by Sciensano indicated, meaning 80% more deaths than expected occurred. In some Flemish, the excess mortality was even as high as 169%.

    Additionally, she indicated that the contact tracing system, of which the test phase began on Monday, will be operational as of Thursday “if everything goes smoothly from a technical point of view.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job