 
60 convicted radicals and terrorists to be released by end 2021
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus delays infamous paedophile Marc Dutroux’s pre-parole exam...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,781 confirmed cases...
60 convicted radicals and terrorists to be released...
New EU platform for cultural and creative stakeholders...
Belgian prince says family member infected with coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Coronavirus delays infamous paedophile Marc Dutroux’s pre-parole exam
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,781 confirmed cases
    60 convicted radicals and terrorists to be released by end 2021
    New EU platform for cultural and creative stakeholders
    Belgian prince says family member infected with coronavirus
    Virus expert Peter Piot tells of Covid-19 infection
    Brussels Airlines justifies its importance to Belgium
    UniCredit records greater loss than predicted
    Ombudsman urges PM to make face masks mandatory in airports
    Face masks sold for €15 in Belgian train stations
    Seasonal workers flying in to save the fruit harvest
    Excess mortality can only be analysed after epidemic, says Health Minister
    10 weird & wonderful questions from Belgium’s Coronavirus FAQ
    Brussels turns Rue de la Loi car lane into cycle path
    Brussels government orders 3 million face masks
    French summer holidays: too early to say
    Exit plan: how contact tracing works
    Prisoners in Belgium have sewn over 60,000 face masks
    April 2020 among warmest on record
    Coronavirus: Virgin Atlantic announces job cuts
    View more

    60 convicted radicals and terrorists to be released by end 2021

    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Justice minister Koen Geens © Belga

    This year and next, a total of 60 prisoners convicted of terrorism and others who are known to have become radicalised are due to be released from prison, according to figures given by federal justice minister Koen Geens (CD&V).

    There will be 33 releases this year, and 27 before the end of 2021, Geens said. Two of the prisoners will be resident in Brussels, 26 in Flanders and 32 in Wallonia.

    Geens was replying to a parliamentary question from Vlaams Belang MP Marijke Dillen.

    The prisoners concerned have served their original sentence and are not being released on parole, but Geens stressed that they will be kept under surveillance.

    When it comes to convicts who have reached the end of their sentences, a final report is prepared for the security partners that is useful in the follow-up of these persons. Convicts who leave prison through a ‘sentence-execution mode’ such as an ankle bracelet or parole, are followed up by the network of justice houses, which is a responsibility of the communities.”

    However, recent research suggests that the risk of them offending again is small.

    Thomas Renard of the independent think-tank, the Egmont Institute, looked at the cases of 557 prisoners with a similar profile in the 1990s. And he found that the rate of recidivism was around 5%.

    That is low, especially if you compare it with the percentage for ordinary crime, which according to other studies is between 40% and 50%,” he told De Tijd.

    Even if you take into account the complexity of such recidivism studies and the difficulty of comparing, there remains a clear difference.”

    The reason for the mistaken idea of recidivism among public and professionals alike is, he suggests, the fact that some prominent faces keep on reappearing, while the majority move on to other things – sometimes ordinary crime, but more often not.

    I’m certainly not suggesting we should now cut the budgets of the intelligence services and stop deradicalisation projects because there is only 5% recidivism,” he said. “But one can take this into account, for example when passing sentences and discussing policy measures.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job