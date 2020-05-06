Coronavirus: possible second wave predicted in August
Wednesday, 06 May 2020
Credit: Belga
Some models predict that the new coronavirus (Covid-19) will flare up again in August, or later in the year, the Federal Public Health Service said on Wednesday.
“It is possible that the number of infections and the number of hospitalisations may start to rise again, if we let go of measures too quickly or too carelessly, or if we do not follow the rules sufficiently,” said virologist and inter-federal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.
Some models predict that a second wave of the virus could occur around August, according to Van Gucht. “However, it could also be later, such as in autumn or winter, when the weather conditions get a bit worse,” he added.
“If the tracing system works well, and we can apply it in a disciplined way, it is also possible that a second wave will not come at all,” he said, adding that it is very difficult to predict at the moment.
A second wave will come, according to her, but the question is how big it will be. “We saw what the first serious wave looked like. We have to be prepared for a second one, although we’ll try not to let it come to that,” Vlieghe said.
On Wednesday, Belgium recorded a total of 50,781 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.
“The figures in the coming weeks and months will tell,” Van Gucht said.