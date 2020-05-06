Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:30 PM

The press conference following the National Security Council on Wednesday will start at 2:30 PM, according to the Belgian Prime Minister.

Belgium’s National Security Council met on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM to discuss the next stage of the deconfinement strategy.

De persconferentie na de Nationale Veiligheidsraad zal plaatsvinden om 14u30. La conférence de presse après le Conseil National de Sécurité aura lieu à 14h30. — Sophie Wilmès (@Sophie_Wilmes) May 6, 2020

At 2:30 PM, the press conference about whether or not Phase 1B can begin as planned from Monday 11 May, and what measures will be relaxed or going into force will be announced.

The live stream, which will go live at that time, is available here:

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times