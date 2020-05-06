 
Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:30 PM
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 May, 2020
Latest News:
Seven tonnes of rubbish dumped in Brussels streets...
Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures...
British PM to face Parliament amid high coronavirus...
Belgium in Brief: Putting A Price On Health...
Belgian deputy PM defends nationwide face mask order...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Seven tonnes of rubbish dumped in Brussels streets every day
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:30 PM
    British PM to face Parliament amid high coronavirus toll
    Belgium in Brief: Putting A Price On Health
    Belgian deputy PM defends nationwide face mask order
    Parliament closes loophole in temporary unemployment rules
    Belgium’s Security Council expected to clarify social distancing timeline
    Coronavirus delays infamous paedophile Marc Dutroux’s pre-parole exam
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,781 confirmed cases
    60 convicted radicals and terrorists to be released by end 2021
    New EU platform for cultural and creative stakeholders
    Belgian prince says family member infected with coronavirus
    Virus expert Peter Piot tells of Covid-19 infection
    Brussels Airlines justifies its importance to Belgium
    Italy’s top bank reports higher losses than initial post virus fears
    Ombudsman urges PM to make face masks mandatory in airports
    Face masks sold for €15 in Belgian train stations
    Seasonal workers flying in to save the fruit harvest
    Excess mortality can only be analysed after epidemic, says Health Minister
    10 weird & wonderful questions from Belgium’s Coronavirus FAQ
    View more

    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:30 PM

    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The press conference following the National Security Council on Wednesday will start at 2:30 PM, according to the Belgian Prime Minister.

    Belgium’s National Security Council met on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM to discuss the next stage of the deconfinement strategy.

    At 2:30 PM, the press conference about whether or not Phase 1B can begin as planned from Monday 11 May, and what measures will be relaxed or going into force will be announced.

    The live stream, which will go live at that time, is available here:

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job