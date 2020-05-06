 
Shops reopening ‘important step’ for Belgium’s economic recovery
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 May, 2020
Latest News:
Shops reopening ‘important step’ for Belgium’s economic recovery...
Exit Plan: What having 4 guests actually means...
Belgian llama offers hope in search for coronavirus...
Baltic countries to reopen internal borders from 15...
Man seen kayaking in Brussels pond amid coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Shops reopening ‘important step’ for Belgium’s economic recovery
    Exit Plan: What having 4 guests actually means
    Belgian llama offers hope in search for coronavirus treatment
    Baltic countries to reopen internal borders from 15 May
    Man seen kayaking in Brussels pond amid coronavirus lockdown
    Poll: Two in three will holiday closer to home this year
    Spanish football league president on return to training
    Coronavirus: people can receive up to 4 guests in their home
    Easter break disruptive for coronavirus evolution, says minister
    Brussels to resume collection of parking fees in May
    Coronavirus: possible second wave predicted in August
    Seven tonnes of rubbish dumped in Brussels streets every day
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:30 PM
    British PM to face Parliament amid high coronavirus toll
    Belgium in Brief: Putting A Price On Health
    Belgian deputy PM defends nationwide face mask order
    Parliament closes loophole in temporary unemployment rules
    Belgium’s Security Council expected to clarify social distancing timeline
    Coronavirus delays infamous paedophile Marc Dutroux’s pre-parole exam
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,781 confirmed cases
    View more

    Shops reopening ‘important step’ for Belgium’s economic recovery

    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Federation of Enterprises in Belgium (FEB) is happy with the final green light for the reopening of the shops on 11 May, it announced on Wednesday. 

    “This is a new and important phase in the gradual recovery of the economy and thus in the further reduction of temporary unemployment,” the FEB said.

    According to the FEB, this second relaxation of anti-coronavirus measures will enable some 5 to 10% of economic activity to resume on 11 May.

    Related Articles

     

    “It is positive that the planned step-by-step plan is being adhered to and that the stores will be able to reopen on 11 May. The shopkeepers are ready to welcome their customers in complete safety,” said FEB CEO Pieter Timmermans.

    During the first steps of deconfinement in the last few days, “the businesses have shown that they can restart in safe conditions,” Timmermans said. “We must now continue this trend and strictly adhere to the safety measures so that the relaunch of the economy is in line with people’s health,” he added.

    Shops reopening “means that many people will be able to return to work and will therefore have to find childcare facilities for their children,” the FEB warned. “In order to make the economic recovery possible, the FEB calls for good agreements between the education sector and other bodies so that sufficient childcare facilities can be provided for the children of all working parents.”

    “Reviving our economy safely but surely is the challenge today,” the FEB stated, reminding people that “the strength of the relaunch of our trade, services and manufacturing industries determines our prosperity, jobs and the strength of our healthcare system.” 

    “The FEB therefore insists that all Belgians – entrepreneurs, employees, customers, young and old – rigorously follow the safety regulations,” it communicated.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job