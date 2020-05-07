 
Coronavirus: 98 new hospital admissions, 244 discharged in Belgium
Thursday, 07 May, 2020
    Coronavirus: 98 new hospital admissions, 244 discharged in Belgium
    Credit: Belga

    639 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Thursday.

    This brings the total number of cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 51,420. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    374 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 157 live in Wallonia, and 101 live in Brussels. The FPS does not yet have further information on the place of residence of 7 other people.

    98 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 244 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 2,688. Of the patients in hospital, 538 are in the intensive care unit, which is a decrease of 116 patients.

    Since March 15, 12,980 patients have been discharged from the hospital and declared recovered.

    80 new deaths have been reported, of which 37 occurred in hospitals, and were confirmed cases. 43 of the deaths were reported by the residential care centres, of which 74% were confirmed cases.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 8,415, of which 48% occurred in hospitals, 51% in residential care centres, 0.3% at home, and 0.4% somewhere else. The hospital deaths are all confirmed cases. Of the deaths in residential care centres, 19% are confirmed cases, and 81% are suspected ones.

    The number of confirmed infected people in Belgium is still increasing, the FPS said. The number of new hospitalisations continues to stabilise, but remains quite high.

    “So persevere and follow the general measures, take good care of yourself and others,” the Federal Public Health Service added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

