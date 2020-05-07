 
There’s a reason it’s 4 guests and not 6, says Belgian Deputy PM
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 May, 2020
Latest News:
There’s a reason it’s 4 guests and not...
Belgium in Brief: How Many Guests Can I...
SNCB faces €400,000 fine for exposing workers to...
Antwerp hospital experiences late coronavirus peak...
UK due to extend lockdown ahead of deconfinement...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 May 2020
    There’s a reason it’s 4 guests and not 6, says Belgian Deputy PM
    Belgium in Brief: How Many Guests Can I Have?
    SNCB faces €400,000 fine for exposing workers to carcinogen
    Antwerp hospital experiences late coronavirus peak
    UK due to extend lockdown ahead of deconfinement measures
    Push traffic light buttons with your elbow, says Mobility Minister
    Coastal mayors angry over exit strategy rules
    Coronavirus: 98 new hospital admissions, 244 discharged in Belgium
    ‘Grandparents should not look after children,’ lockdown exit expert warns
    More teleworking, less commuting expected after lockdown
    EU faces recession and economic uncertainty in 2020
    Disney+ announces launch date in Belgium
    Brussels Airlines: possible job losses complicate state aid talks
    Face masks: group order for 13 Flemish communes
    Coronavirus: police to reduce checks on non-essential movements
    Coronavirus: restaurants to stage ‘cemetery’ protest in Brussels’ Grand Place
    Coronavirus is cutting off illegal drugs supplies, says UN
    Exit Plan: What could change from 18 May?
    Shops reopening ‘important step’ for Belgium’s economic recovery
    Exit Plan: What having 4 guests actually means
    View more

    There’s a reason it’s 4 guests and not 6, says Belgian Deputy PM

    Thursday, 07 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Allowing people to receive up to four guests in their home from Sunday was decided because it is a manageable number, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    From Sunday, people will be allowed to receive up to four people, always the same ones, in their homes. “If we are asking for four, we have a good reason,” De Croo told RTBF on Thursday, making it clear that Belgium’s National Security Council on Wednesday did not pick the number of four people just to pick a number.

    “If we had said six instead of four, it would have a multiplying effect. We have established this [number] with the experts and their models,” De Croo said, adding that “four people is manageable.”

    “Meeting four people is the maximum, and we are a little scared to do it,” virologist Marc Van Ranst told VRT News on Wednesday. “Over the past weeks and months, our population has reacted with a great deal of responsibility to the coronavirus measures and as a result, the curve has gone down. This is to everyone’s credit, and it makes us dare to take this step,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    “Are we going to ask the police to come and check your home if it is four or five people that are visiting? No,” De Croo said. Police checks for non-essential journeys will also be reduced, as it will become almost impossible to verify if someone is visiting one of the four people they are allowed to see.

    However, the authorities are counting on the sense of responsibility of citizens, which has been demonstrated so far, according to De Croo.

    Additionally, even during these visits by relatives, “the rules of social distancing remain valid. This is not the time to hug each other,” he said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job