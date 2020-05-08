 
Over one in five francophone students dropped out amid lockdown
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 08 May, 2020
Latest News:
Five women arrested after jogger harassed and spat...
85% of STIB vehicles operated again from 11...
€30 million grant for Brussels social welfare centres...
300 hours work service for thief who robbed...
Only 6% of population have antibodies, group immunity...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 08 May 2020
    Five women arrested after jogger harassed and spat on in Ghent
    85% of STIB vehicles operated again from 11 May
    €30 million grant for Brussels social welfare centres
    300 hours work service for thief who robbed two abbeys
    Only 6% of population have antibodies, group immunity still far off
    Cars lose priority in downtown Brussels as lockdown lifts
    Coronavirus: Walloon employment office to back newly-unemployed
    What having 4 guests means, according to Steven Van Gucht
    Here’s some good news to take you into the weekend
    Over one in five francophone students dropped out amid lockdown
    Belgium in Brief: Rules For A New Normal
    Coronavirus: ‘if it was up to the virologists,’ lockdown would last a year
    Coronavirus will be the end of free delivery, research shows
    Belgians reported nearly €3 million in cryptocurrency fraud last year
    Coronavirus: 107 new deaths, 108 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Validity of meal cheques and eco-cheques extended for six months
    Coronavirus slows down registration of asylum seekers in Belgium
    Belgian man charged after cocaine seized from fake medical van
    West Flanders governor calls rebel coastal mayors to order
    Belgians lodge complaint against travel agency after the death of 4 tourists
    View more

    Over one in five francophone students dropped out amid lockdown

    Friday, 08 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    More than one in five francophone students have dropped out of higher education because of the lockdown, La Libre Belgique reported on Friday.

    A survey conducted by the Federation of Francophone Students (FEF) revealed that 21% of respondents enrolled in higher education, 25% of academics and 26% of art students dropped out during confinement. The FEF collected 6,300 testimonies for the survey.

    Overall, that brings the average of the dropouts across those three categories to 22%.

    Related Articles

     

    Just over one in three students (35%) received details of the exams on time – by 27 April – according to the FEF.

    “But receiving details does not always reassure,” said FEF President Chems Mabrouk. For 84.5% of the respondents, the information they received about exams caused additional stress.

    57% mentioned stress over the timing of exams, 48% worried about being questioned at home, and 46% expressed concerns over having to answer a multiple-choice questionnaire without being able to go back to previous answers.

    Besides that, 43% were concerned about the absence of a teacher to answer possible questions, and 35% expressed a fear of technical or connection problems (35%).

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job