Over one in five francophone students dropped out amid lockdown

More than one in five francophone students have dropped out of higher education because of the lockdown, La Libre Belgique reported on Friday.

A survey conducted by the Federation of Francophone Students (FEF) revealed that 21% of respondents enrolled in higher education, 25% of academics and 26% of art students dropped out during confinement. The FEF collected 6,300 testimonies for the survey.

Overall, that brings the average of the dropouts across those three categories to 22%.

Just over one in three students (35%) received details of the exams on time – by 27 April – according to the FEF.

“But receiving details does not always reassure,” said FEF President Chems Mabrouk. For 84.5% of the respondents, the information they received about exams caused additional stress.

57% mentioned stress over the timing of exams, 48% worried about being questioned at home, and 46% expressed concerns over having to answer a multiple-choice questionnaire without being able to go back to previous answers.

Besides that, 43% were concerned about the absence of a teacher to answer possible questions, and 35% expressed a fear of technical or connection problems (35%).

