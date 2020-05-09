 
Some 36,000 tickets have been issued in Belgium for breaking lockdown rules
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 09 May, 2020
Latest News:
Some 36,000 tickets have been issued in Belgium...
Coronavirus: Close to 150,000 cases, 10,000 deaths in...
Ghent university VIB team uncover a secret of...
Coronavirus: Trump says the US will triumph, just...
Geologists accidentally discover underwater volcano near Belgian coast...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 09 May 2020
    Some 36,000 tickets have been issued in Belgium for breaking lockdown rules
    Coronavirus: Close to 150,000 cases, 10,000 deaths in Brazil
    Ghent university VIB team uncover a secret of the immune system
    Coronavirus: Trump says the US will triumph, just as in 1945
    Geologists accidentally discover underwater volcano near Belgian coast
    Remembering Manolis Glezos
    Almost third of Belgians say they will use public transport less after the crisis
    Coronavirus: 76 hospital admissions, 210 discharges in 24 hours
    Experts warn companies are abusing coronavirus support measures
    National security council used phone data to help inform decisions
    Bpost resumes sending mail to non EU-destinations
    Belgium allows parents to attend child’s wedding as of Monday
    UK and EU to resume post-Brexit talks on Monday
    Extremist groups are using coronavirus to push fake news on social media, report warns
    Coronavirus: Belgium called on to support public transport, not airlines
    Garbage collection in Brussels back to normal from Monday
    Lufthansa will fly again from June
    Temporary unemployment reinforced for artists and events sector
    Colruyt sends entire supermarket staff into isolation
    Five women arrested after jogger harassed and spat on in Ghent
    View more

    Some 36,000 tickets have been issued in Belgium for breaking lockdown rules

    Saturday, 09 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Some 36,000 tickets have been issued in Belgium for violations of the law on the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), Sudpresse reported on Saturday, based on the latest figures from the Chief Public Prosecutor of Liege, Christian De Valkeneer.

    Three quarters (75%) of the recipients will be required to pay a fine of 250 euros – for participants in a gathering violating the Covid-19 Law – or 750 euros for the organisers of such gatherings.

    Of the remaining 25%, some have been ordered to appear before the correctional court since they are accused of additional infractions.

    The magistrates still have to decide on 12,000 persons and some cases are pending.

    The figures cover the period up to Thursday, De Valkeneer said.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job