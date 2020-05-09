Some 36,000 tickets have been issued in Belgium for breaking lockdown rules

Some 36,000 tickets have been issued in Belgium for violations of the law on the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), Sudpresse reported on Saturday, based on the latest figures from the Chief Public Prosecutor of Liege, Christian De Valkeneer.

Three quarters (75%) of the recipients will be required to pay a fine of 250 euros – for participants in a gathering violating the Covid-19 Law – or 750 euros for the organisers of such gatherings.

Of the remaining 25%, some have been ordered to appear before the correctional court since they are accused of additional infractions.

The magistrates still have to decide on 12,000 persons and some cases are pending.

The figures cover the period up to Thursday, De Valkeneer said.

