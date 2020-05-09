 
Labour Minister wants temporary unemployment extended to 1 September
Saturday, 09 May, 2020
    Labour Minister wants temporary unemployment extended to 1 September

    ©Belga

    Labour Minister Nathalie Muylle (CD&V) plans to propose to the Government to extend the period for seeking temporary unemployment due to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) to 1 September.

    “This is necessary to avoid dismissals,” Muylle said as she announced her intention in an interview with De Tijd on Saturday.

    “The Government still has to approve it, but after summer, we will move towards a system of economic unemployment with stronger conditions,” the Labour Minister disclosed. “To apply for it, businesses will have to show that the crisis has an important impact on their activities.”

    “We wish to prevent companies that do not have an imperative need for this measure from continuing to use it to cut their costs,” she explained.

    The Brussels Times

