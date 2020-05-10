Coronavirus: 76 new deaths, 83 hospital admissions in 24 hours

485 new people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, confirmed the Federal Public Health Service on Sunday.



This brings the total number of cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic to 53,081. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.



301 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders (62%), 144 live in Wallonia (30%), and 45 live in Brussels (7%). The FPS does not yet have further information on the place of residence of five other people.

161 of the new confirmed cases come from a care home; the remainder came from the classical testing circuit.

Of the total number of confirmed cases since 15 March, 29,568 (56%) were in Flanders, 17,051 (32%) were in Wallonia and 5,424 (10%) in Brussels. No information is available for the place of residence of 1,038 cases (2%).

83 new patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours, and 231 were discharged. The total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment is 2,222. Today is the second day in a row that hospital admissions have been fewer than 100.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 16,219 people with the virus were admitted to hospital, while 13,642 were discharged.

Of the patients in the hospital, 476 are in the intensive care unit, 26 fewer than yesterday. This is the first time since March 24 that the number of intensive care cases has been fewer than 500.

76 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of people who died because of the coronavirus to 8,656.

Of the latest fatalities, 48 (64%) were in Flanders, 19 (25%)in Wallonia and eight (11%) in Brussels.

Counting the total number of deaths, 4,292 (50%) were in Flanders, 3,028 (35%) in Wallonia, and 1,336 (15%) in Brussels.

Of the latest fatalities, 36 were in hospital (48%) and 38 in care homes (51%). Deaths in hospitals are all confirmed coronavirus cases; the latest care homes deaths were 71% confirmed Covid-19 by testing, and the remainder presumed. That last number is steadily decreasing as testing in care homes increases.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times