 
Elderly remain at risk despite easing measures
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 May, 2020
Latest News:
Elderly remain at risk despite easing measures...
Greens propose rescue plan for hospitality sector...
Belgium in Brief: Shopping? Join The Queue...
Gloves and face masks go in non-recyclable bins,...
11 May: The ‘new normal’ cheat sheet...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 May 2020
    Elderly remain at risk despite easing measures
    Greens propose rescue plan for hospitality sector
    Belgium in Brief: Shopping? Join The Queue
    Gloves and face masks go in non-recyclable bins, waste collectors warn
    11 May: The ‘new normal’ cheat sheet
    Flemish pork farmers ask government to freeze pigs as meat market plummets
    Spain partially reopens terraces
    Coronavirus: 62 new deaths, 60 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Manneken Pis wears mask in solidarity with Belgians
    Coronavirus: Fraudsters pose as contact tracers
    Iranian missile strikes own ship: 19 dead
    New handheld device can detect coronavirus ‘in minutes’
    Belgian government invests €20 million in vaccine testing centre
    Mental health working group to advise Belgium’s government on deconfinement plan
    ‘Spectacular’ whirlwind sighted in Antwerp
    Spontaneous strike hits Brussels bus and tram services
    Wolf Noëlla becomes a mother, but danger lurks
    Some 700,000 children in Italy do not have enough to eat
    No date yet for UEFA Champions League matches
    Coronavirus – China: Wuhan registers its first case in over a month
    View more

    Elderly remain at risk despite easing measures

    Monday, 11 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Elderly people still have an increased risk of getting infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19), even now that Belgium has started its exit strategy.

    As people are allowed to invite up to four guests in their homes, and shops have reopened, Belgium has entered Phase 1B of the exit strategy out of its lockdown. Measures have eased a little, but people can still get infected, the Crisis Centre warned during a press conference on Monday.

    “This has not changed very much compared to the past weeks,” said virologist and inter-federal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht. “People aged 65 and older are still at an increased risk,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    People with other underlying conditions also remain at risk. “The most important ones are high blood pressure, problems with the heart or blood vessels, chronic lung problems, diabetes and chronic kidney problems,” Van Gucht said, adding that people should always discuss the risks with their doctor.

    “Elderly people remain at risk in the coming days and weeks. It is important to continue to respect the precautionary principles, such as staying at home as much as possible and avoiding unnecessary contacts with others, especially with younger generations,” Van Gucht said. “Washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask in busier places will remain important in the coming weeks, and especially for older people with underlying conditions,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job