Elderly remain at risk despite easing measures...

Elderly people still have an increased risk of getting infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19), even now that Belgium has started its exit strategy.

As people are allowed to invite up to four guests in their homes, and shops have reopened, Belgium has entered Phase 1B of the exit strategy out of its lockdown. Measures have eased a little, but people can still get infected, the Crisis Centre warned during a press conference on Monday.

“This has not changed very much compared to the past weeks,” said virologist and inter-federal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht. “People aged 65 and older are still at an increased risk,” he added.

People with other underlying conditions also remain at risk. “The most important ones are high blood pressure, problems with the heart or blood vessels, chronic lung problems, diabetes and chronic kidney problems,” Van Gucht said, adding that people should always discuss the risks with their doctor.

“Elderly people remain at risk in the coming days and weeks. It is important to continue to respect the precautionary principles, such as staying at home as much as possible and avoiding unnecessary contacts with others, especially with younger generations,” Van Gucht said. “Washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask in busier places will remain important in the coming weeks, and especially for older people with underlying conditions,” he added.

