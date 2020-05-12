 
Coronavirus: 65 new deaths, 43 hospital admissions in Belgium
Tuesday, 12 May, 2020
    Coronavirus: 65 new deaths, 43 hospital admissions in Belgium

    Tuesday, 12 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    330 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Tuesday.

    This brings the total number of cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 53,779. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    148 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 155 live in Wallonia, and 25 live in Brussels. The FPS does not yet have further information on the place of residence of 2 other people.

    43 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 35 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 2,230.

    Of the patients in hospital, 465 are in the intensive care unit, which is a decrease of 13 patients. Since 15 March, 13,732 patients have been declared recovered and discharged.

    65 new deaths have been reported, of which 34 occurred in hospitals, and were confirmed cases. 31 of the deaths were reported by the residential care centres, of which 81% were confirmed cases.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 8,761, of which 48% occurred in hospitals, 51% in residential care centres, 0.3% at home, and 0.4% somewhere else. The hospital deaths are all confirmed cases. Of the deaths in residential care centres, 22% are confirmed cases, and 78% are suspected ones.

    The number of confirmed infected people in Belgium is still increasing, the FPS said. The number of new hospitalisations continues to stabilise, but remains quite high.

    “So persevere, and follow the general measures,” the Federal Public Health Service said. “Take good care of yourself and others.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

