 
Belgium’s Security Council debates reopening schools and markets
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s Security Council debates reopening schools and markets...
Belgium in Brief: Time To Get A Haircut...
Lockdown: Belgian independents given over €1 billion in...
Coronavirus: 82 new deaths, 70 hospital admissions in...
A second lockdown would be ‘a bloodbath’ warns...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 13 May 2020
    Belgium’s Security Council debates reopening schools and markets
    Belgium in Brief: Time To Get A Haircut
    Lockdown: Belgian independents given over €1 billion in replacement income
    Coronavirus: 82 new deaths, 70 hospital admissions in Belgium
    A second lockdown would be ‘a bloodbath’ warns employers’ federation
    Brussels hairdressers eager to reopen
    Austria and Germany to reopen border on 15 June
    Brussels public transport disrupted for third day in a row
    ‘World’s best beer’ is back on sale in Belgium
    Coronavirus: over 6,000 children could die a day due to struggling health systems
    Doctors who share patient details with corona tracers could be prosecuted
    Parents fear infection at school more than learning delay
    Customers can refuse coronavirus price hikes
    Tour operator TUI plans to cut 8,000 jobs worldwide
    Coronavirus shuts down Belgium’s only nude beach
    Finance minister to meet Lufthansa boss over future of Brussels Airlines
    Coronavirus: Belgium studies treatment with recovered patients’ plasma
    Belgium passes bill to temporarily halt home foreclosures
    Belgian tanning centres allowed to reopen
    Antwerp pharmacists will distribute 600,000 free masks
    View more

    Belgium’s Security Council debates reopening schools and markets

    Wednesday, 13 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s National Security Council met on Wednesday at 9:00 AM at the Egmont Palace in Brussels to prepare Phase 2 of the country’s deconfinement strategy, which is set to enter into force on 18 May.

    The Security Council brings together Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès, the main ministers of the federal government and the Ministers-Presidents of the federated entities.

    In Phase 2, the partial reopening of schools, the reopening of markets and the resumption of contact professions, such as hairdressers, are envisaged.

    “I see a lot of responsibility, prudence and patience. We really have to continue to strictly monitor health conditions if we want to avoid seeing a return of the virus,” said Denis Ducarme, Minister for SMEs and the Self-Employed.

    Related News:

     

    “There are strict conditions that have been suggested by the experts, we will see if the National Security Council intends to adapt these proposals or follow them as they are,” he said about the markets, adding that “it will not be the markets we knew before” in any case.

    “The big piece of the second phase is the partial and gradual reopening of schools,” said Pierre-Yves Jeholet, Minister-President of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation.

    “Everyone must assume their responsibilities. We are doing everything with the Minister for Education (Caroline Désir) and the sector to organise this reopening, and we thank the school principals and teachers,” he said.

    “The experts also believe that this step is good for the children and that many parents also want their children to return to school. This is a physical, social and psychological emergency,” Jeholet added.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job