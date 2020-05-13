 
Belgian space telescopes to photograph the sun
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020
Latest News:
European Commission moves to save summer tourism...
Belgian space telescopes to photograph the sun...
‘Diplomatic incident’: Luxembourg critical of Belgium’s nuclear plans...
Coronavirus: Exit phase 2 starts as planned from...
Brussels first ‘tram-buses’ to run from June...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 13 May 2020
    European Commission moves to save summer tourism
    Belgian space telescopes to photograph the sun
    ‘Diplomatic incident’: Luxembourg critical of Belgium’s nuclear plans
    Coronavirus: Exit phase 2 starts as planned from 18 May
    Brussels first ‘tram-buses’ to run from June
    Second home owner demands damages for ban on visiting his beach apartment
    Coronavirus: British economy suffers worst quarter since 2008
    Belgium’s Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:30 PM
    Iceland to offer coronavirus test to tourists as borders reopen
    Belgium’s Security Council debates reopening schools and markets
    Belgium in Brief: Time To Get A Haircut
    Lockdown: Belgian independents given over €1 billion in replacement income
    Coronavirus: 82 new deaths, 70 hospital admissions in Belgium
    A second lockdown would be ‘a bloodbath’ warns employers’ federation
    Brussels hairdressers eager to reopen
    Austria and Germany to reopen border on 15 June
    Brussels public transport disrupted for third day in a row
    ‘World’s best beer’ is back on sale in Belgium
    Coronavirus: over 6,000 children could die a day due to struggling health systems
    Doctors who share patient details with corona tracers could be prosecuted
    View more

    Belgian space telescopes to photograph the sun

    Wednesday, 13 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Belgian-developed telescopes of the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) instrument aboard Solar Orbiter opened their doors on 12 May to photograph the Sun, the Royal Observatory of Belgium (ROB) announced on Tuesday.

    The telescopes were developed by the Liège Space Centre and the ROB. The teams of scientists and operators are forced to work and communicate remotely.

    “This ‘First Light’ is a milestone,” said the ROB, “but also a critical step where many things can go wrong. The EUI can observe part of the sunlight that is blocked by the Earth’s atmosphere. Only telescopes in space can make images in this sort of light. EUV shows us the outer part of the solar atmosphere,” the Observatory said.

    Related Articles

     

    “But observing in the EUV is not that simple. EUV interacts with contaminants on and in the telescopes, leading to images of less quality,” they added.

    The telescope and satellite were therefore built in a sterile room. “When the doors of the EUI telescopes open, it will be checked if the dirt that is possibly present can escape and evaporate,” they said, adding that “another problem is that the filters that keep the visible light and heat outside and allow the EUV to enter, can easily break.”

    “When we receive the first image, we will know whether the filters and the cameras are healthy or not. The EUI team is working hard on this, each from his own home office. The EUI team hopes to report next week that everything went fine,” the Observatory concluded.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job