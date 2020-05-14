Coronavirus: 60 new deaths, 81 hospital admissions in Belgium

307 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 54,288. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

186 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 90 live in Wallonia, and 31 live in Brussels.

81 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 173 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital due to the coronavirus, at the moment, to 1,966. Of the patients in hospital, 407 are in the intensive care unit, which is a decrease of 20 patients.

Since March 15, 14,111 patients have been discharged from hospital and declared recovered.

60 new deaths have been reported, of which 30 occurred in hospitals, and were confirmed cases. 29 of the deaths were reported by the residential care centres, of which 86% were confirmed cases.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 8,903, of which 48% occurred in hospitals, 51% in residential care centres, 0.2% at home, and 0.4% somewhere else. The hospital deaths are all confirmed cases. Of the deaths in residential care centres, 23% are confirmed cases, and 77% are suspected ones.

The number of confirmed infected people in Belgium is still increasing. However, the number of new hospitalisations is decreasing little by little, according to the FPS.

“So persevere and follow the general measures, take good care of yourself and others,” the Federal Public Health Service added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times