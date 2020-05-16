‘I don’t think I will be asked to be minister again,’ says Maggie De Block

Belgium’s Health Minister, Maggie De Block, wishes to remain on the political frontline “at least” for the duration of this government but does not expect to be a minister again after that.

“I don’t think I’ll be asked,” De Block, whose portfolio also includes social affairs, asylum and migration, said on Saturday in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper. “It’s also healthy for a party to change the guard.”

The past weeks have been difficult for the Health Minister due to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and she has come in for some criticism for the way she has approached the crisis.

“We’ll do the evaluations later but so far I note that we have taken the right decisions at the right time,” she stressed.

The Brussels Times