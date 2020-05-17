 
Some grandparents may now look after grandchildren
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 17 May, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s Prime Minister gets a chilly reception from...
A future vaccine must be free and available...
Coronavirus: Masks to be distributed to schools ahead...
EU dilemma: How to open up to tourism...
Coronavirus: Italy records lowest death toll since 9...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 17 May 2020
    Belgium’s Prime Minister gets a chilly reception from hospital staff
    A future vaccine must be free and available to all, NGOs call
    Coronavirus: Masks to be distributed to schools ahead of phased reopening
    EU dilemma: How to open up to tourism without spreading the coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Italy records lowest death toll since 9 March
    Belgium extends replacement income for the self-employed
    Coronavirus: Virologist calls for coordinated approach to reopening Europe’s borders
    Some grandparents may now look after grandchildren
    Coronavirus: Only 60 new hospital admissions since Saturday in Belgium
    Chihuahua is the thieves’ most popular dog breed
    Brussels Airlines announces cuts in destinations
    New paedophilia documentary casts shadow over Jean-Paul II Centenary
    One person wins 73 million EuroMillions jackpot
    Socialist leader calls for new Belgian post-Corona recovery strategy
    New objects belonging to former prisoners found at Auschwitz
    Donald Trump announces new ‘super duper missile’
    ‘I don’t think I will be asked to be minister again,’ says Maggie De Block
    Italy reopens its borders on 3 June
    Researchers stress the need to draw lessons from the coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: Trump expects vaccine by year end
    View more

    Some grandparents may now look after grandchildren

    Sunday, 17 May 2020

    As of tomorrow, grandparents may look after their grandchildren, under strict limits, according to Flemish welfare minister Wouter Beke.

    Monday sees a number of measures coming into force to relax somewhat the lockdown that started back in min-March.

    Among those measures, parents in need of child care who prefer not to send their children to school or crèche in current circumstances, may leave their children with their grandparents instead.

    But the conditions are strict.

    The grandparents in question must not be part of a group considered especially vulnerable to infection by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). In other words, younger than 65 years, and not suffering from a number of medical conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

    The grandparents must also make up part of what has come to be known as the children’s “bubble” – a group of no more than four people who are allowed to visit the family and be visited by them, under rules introduced in an earlier phase of relaxation of the lockdown.

    This is a clarification, because there have been a lot of questions,” said Beke “It has been discussed with the virologists and this clarification now says that grandparents are allowed to look after their grandchildren. Vigilance is and remains required,” he said, “The bubble of four will continue to apply.”

    Professor Erika Vlieghe, who chairs the expert committee on organising the exit strategy from the lockdown, admitted other conditions usually applied will be difficult to ensure in this case.

    For example, the social distancing rule of maintaining a distance of 1.5m from another person is unlikely to be observed, and impossible to enforce, she admitted. The same goes, in the case of grandparents and grandchildren who have not had contact for more than nine weeks, for the rule on close contact.

    That’s the whole point,” she told the VRT. “You can’t take care of your grandchildren without touching them.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job