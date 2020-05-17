Up to 27 degrees sun expected this week in Belgium

Temperatures are expected to increase this week throughout Belgium, with sunny and clear skies, according to forecasts by the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

Monday will be dry and sunny. In the afternoon, some clouds may form inland. The maximum will vary from 17° C at sea to 23° C in Campine in the north of the country, with in a moderate wind from the west.

On Tuesday, the weather is also expected to be sunny with mild with maximum temperatures around 23° C in the center. At sea, the thermometer will be slightly colder with 19° C.

Wednesday, a little taste of summer is forecasted, with highs that will reach up to 25° in the centre, but due to a sea breeze the mercury will only reach 19° C on the coast.

By Thursday temperatures are forecasted to rise to 27° Celsius.

The Brussels Times