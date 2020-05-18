Belgium sent 4.5 million coronavirus alerts to citizens...

The BE-alert warning system, used by authorities to communicate urgent information to the population, has been used 111 times in the context of the coronavirus crisis, at different levels of power, according to the data submitted by MP CD & V Bercy Slegers on Monday.

Some 4.5 million messages were transmitted to inform people of local measures or federal guidelines in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. The Crisis Center itself has made use of the system to spread the new measures.

Most of the time, the channel used was that of email. Text messages and telephone calls are used less.

In late March, it was already apparent that the enrollment in BE-Alert rose sharply following the onset of the coronavirus and its spread in Belgium.

The Brussels Times