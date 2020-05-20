 
Confirmed: People can visit their second home again
Wednesday, 20 May, 2020
    Confirmed: People can visit their second home again

    Wednesday, 20 May 2020
    Middelkerke, a Belgian beach resort close to Ostend. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    People in Belgium will once again be allowed to visit their second home, an update to the Moniteur Belge – the country’s official gazette – has confirmed.

    Property owners will once again be able to travel to their second residence and will be able to have four visitors – in line with current social measures – as long as they are the same visitors as elsewhere.

    The ministerial decree was approved and signed by Minister of the Interior Pieter De Crem on the evening of the 20 May, De Morgen reports. It was then published in the Moniteur Belge.

    “The persons are obliged to stay at home, or in a second residence of which they are either the owner or the tenant for a duration of at least one year, with the exclusion of mobile second residences that have not yet been installed at a fixed location,” the publication reads.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

