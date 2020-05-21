Police catch three youths spitting on car door handles to infect officers

Police in Molenbeek in Brussels last week detained three youths who they caught spitting on the door handles of their police car, in what they said was an attempt to infect the officers with the coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to Het Nieuwsblad, police said the three were members of the group of “white vests” set up by the local councillor for social cohesion, Gloria Garcia Fernandez, to walk the streets of Molenbeek and bring the attention of young people to the rules on gatherings, hand hygiene and social distancing.

The paper reports that this is not the first time Garcia has met with controversy with her white vests – an allusion to the yellow vest protesters in Belgium and France.

Last week it was reported that she had held a party for the group of young people in a municipal property.

She replied the gathering was for a meeting, although that would also be against the rules. The prosecutor’s office is now investigating the two incidents.

Although Covid-19 is transmitted by droplets of saliva, there is nothing to suggest the youths in question are infected.

And even if they are, the virus cannot be absorbed through the hands. It can however be lifted inadvertently from surfaces and cause an infection when the person touches their nose, eyes and mouth.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

